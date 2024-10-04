German Vehicle Companies Criticize Imposing Tariffs On Car Imports From China

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- German vehicle manufactures criticized on Friday a decision taken by the European Union today, under which extra tariffs will be imposed from next November on electric cars arriving from China.

Notably, the companies Volkswagen Group and BMW have appealed to the European Commission to not close negotiations with the Chinese government, to seek mutual solutions, instead of imposing tariffs.

Volkswagen said in a statement that it appeals to the European Commission and the Chinese to continue negotiations and reach a constructive solution.

They added, that the shared goal of the two sides was to avoid additional tariffs and prevent a trade war.

The two companies share a similar opinion on the matter, which is that the decision will not be beneficial for both parties, and will lead to chaos.

EU member states voted today to impose the tariffs, with 10 states, among them France and Italy, in favor of the decision to impose 35.5 percent tariffs, while 5 states voted against, headed by Germany, and 12 states abstained.

The EU currently imposes customs duties on electric cars coming from China at a rate of 10 percent, meaning that the rate will reach 45 percent next November. (end)

