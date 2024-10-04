PLT Health Solutions Launches Cellflo6® Ingredient Into Global Markets

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

PLT Health Solutions announced today that it is adding to its industry-leading sports/active nutrition and wellness portfolios with an innovative botanical ingredient that

offers a broad range of energy, sports performance and overall health benefits.* Called cellflo6®, the ingredient is a patented, gallate-enhanced oligomer extract sourced from green tea (Camellia sinensis). Cellflo6 is currently featured in a number of highly successful pre-workout, energy, recovery, and men's health formulations. It has been a component in recovery formulations used by U.S. Military Tier 1 Operators. It is also included in a 7-ELEVEN-branded energy beverage called 7-Select Fusion Energy. The new zero sugar FUSION energy drink is part of 7-ELEVEN's 7-Select portfolio of in-house brands and is now available at over 30,000 retail outlets including 7-ELEVEN, Speedway, and Stripes in North America.

According to Brett Bernier, Director of Sports and Active Nutrition for PLT Health Solutions, cellflo6 offers a unique opportunity for sports, recovery and wellness product formulators to develop highly experiential products. "Today's consumers are looking for a more impactful experience and performance benefits from a wide range of delivery systems. The industry is starting to recognize the unique benefits of cellflo6 and what it can bring to a product formulation. It is known to help support improved endurance, faster recovery, enhanced blood flow, and energy. We're very excited to be working with Cardio6 Management to further develop and commercialize this unique technology," he said.

A novel ingredient with broad-ranging benefits

cellflo6 is a novel, patented,

clinically studied, gallate-enhanced oligomer extract sourced from green tea (Camellia sinensis) that contains standardized levels of galloylated procyanidins. The ingredient is the subject of a patent on galloylated procyanidins for treating endovascular dysfunction and increasing blood flow (US Patent No.: US 11,766,422 B2). It has also been shown to support cellular health. cellflo6's unique gallate-enhanced procyanidins fight free radical damage while reducing oxidative stress.*

cellflo6 also provides the many benefits classically associated with green tea catechins. Among these are support for exercise recovery, muscle recovery, metabolic health, and weight management.*

According to Matt Nickerson Co-inventor of cellflo6, the ingredient is getting buzz in beverage and sports nutrition markets. "cellflo6 is a new and exciting ingredient, that people respond to because it is highly experiential. It is easy to formulate since it is water-soluble, presents no taste issues and has a low inclusion rate. We are just beginning to understand its market potential and we are excited to be working with PLT Health Solutions to significantly expand the reach of cellflo6 around the world," he said.

For more information on cellflo6, visit: .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

