Lincoln Avenue Communities Hosts Family Resource Day For Affordable Housing Residents In Everett, Washington

Residents of Bluffs at Evergreen Apartments engaged with local organizations that offer social services, community programs and other resources .

EVERETT, Wash., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, hosted a Family Resource Day event for Bluffs at Evergreen Apartments residents. Bluffs at Evergreen Apartments provides one-to-two-bedroom units to low-income residents in Snohomish County.

"Our Family Resources Days build a strong sense of community and provide residents with essential resources," said Jeremy

Bronfman, founder and CEO of LAC. "We are proud to partner with leading service providers in Everett to support our residents."

Representatives from Connect Casino Road , Casino Road Kids Ministries , Evergreen Goodwill , Guardian Patrol, Spectrum Wifi , Pim Savvy , Snohomish County Legal Services , Everett Police Department

and Everett Community College

engaged and spoke with the Bluffs at Evergreen community. The Family Resource Day provided residents the opportunity to learn about educational and professional development opportunities and other community aid resources.

"We are determined to support our residents through Family Resource Days," said Rebecca Shultz, LAC Vice President of Asset Management. "LAC's community events enhance the overall welfare of our residents by connecting them to local resources in the broader community."

LAC regularly hosts Family Resource Days at its affordable housing properties across the country in conjunction with Fairview Housing Partners, a national nonprofit affordable housing organization.

About LAC:

Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC)

is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for lower- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. A subsidiary of

Lincoln Avenue Capital , LAC is a mission-driven organization with a presence in 28 states and a portfolio of 155 properties comprising 27,000+ units.

