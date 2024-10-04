Minister Of Finance Spotlights Huge GCC Financial And Economic Accomplishments
10/4/2024 2:53:55 PM
Doha: Qatar chaired yesterday the 122nd meeting of the GCC financial and Economic Cooperation Committee. Chaired by Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, the meeting brought together Their Excellencies the GCC Ministers of Finance.
Addressing the meeting, Al Kuwari stressed the importance of the gathering in boosting pan-GCC financial and economic cooperation and integration.
He noted that the GCC is expected to achieve a 4.7-percent growth rate in 2025, up from 2.4 percent in 2024, and largely outperforming the relatively weak 2023 rates due to oil production reduction as part of efforts to support prices.
