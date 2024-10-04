QCB Governor Meets With Chief Executive Of Hong Kong Monetary Authority
DOHA: Governor of Qatar Central Bank, H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, met yesterday, with the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Eddie Yue. During the meeting, they reviewed the latest global developments in banking and finance.
