IGEM 2024 Sets The Stage For Global Collaboration In Green Innovation And Clean Energy Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Organised by the of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) and co-organised by the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), IGEM has been instrumental in advancing Malaysia's ambition to become a regional leader in Greentech and Cleantech. With the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) as the strategic partner, IGEM 2024 promises to deliver groundbreaking innovations that address climate concerns as well as spearhead a green economy to futureproof the nation.



IGEM 2024's theme, "Race Towards Net Zero: Regional Leadership for Climate Urgency" , reflects the pressing need for collective action against climate change. As global efforts intensify to curb greenhouse gas emissions, IGEM will be at the forefront of critical discussions around sustainability and green technology solutions for the region's future.



MGTC Group Chief Executive Officer, Ir. Ts. Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor emphasised IGEM's role in positioning Malaysia globally, especially as the country prepares for major milestones such as COP29 in Azerbaijan, and becoming the chair of ASEAN in 2025.



"IGEM is a global nexus for innovation and collaboration where ideas evolve into tangible solutions. Bringing together international leaders, green businesses, and policymakers catalyses cross-border cooperation, knowledge exchange, and technological advancements that is crucial in addressing the climate crisis. This platform not only amplifies Malaysia's leadership on the world stage but also creates the opportunity for meaningful partnerships that can drive impactful change globally," said Shamsul Bahar.



One of the key highlights of IGEM 2024 will be the Clean Energy Transition Asia (CETA) Summit. This summit will bring together influential voices, including ministers, policymakers, and leading figures from the private sector, to chart the course for Asia's clean energy transition.



Among the distinguished speakers are Ken Haig, Head of Energy and Environmental Policy at Amazon Web Services (AWS); Pras Ganesh, Executive Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer of Toyota Motor Asia; and Davis Chong, Executive Director and Group CEO of Solarvest. These experts will share their insights on the opportunities and challenges shaping the clean energy landscape.



The CETA Summit, featuring an all-plenary session format, is designed to provide participants with actionable insights and strategic guidance. With a focus on collaboration between the public and private sectors, the summit aims to accelerate clean energy initiatives across the region. Its outcome-driven approach will ensure that CETA Summit becomes a critical driver for clean energy solutions in Asia and beyond.



In addition to the summit, IGEM 2024 will spotlight initiatives such as Mobility X, which focuses on decarbonising transportation, and the Green Job Fair, connecting employers with top talent in the green economy. Attendees can also engage with the Circular Economy Showcase and witness the unveiling of the Malaysia Pavilion at COP29, which will happen later this year in Baku, Azerbaijan.



IGEM has consistently drawn participation from leading nations such as Canada, Austria, Sweden and Finland, fostering a dynamic environment for global collaboration in green technology . This year, IGEM will continue to enable technology exchange , knowledge sharing , and partnerships that will shape the future of the global green economy.



Strategic partnerships have been integral to IGEM's success, with Petronas as a key collaborator. Gold sponsors include OCBC, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), and Solar First. UOB, Solarvest, Itramas, Samaiden, Citaglobal, and SolaX are the silver sponsors. Bronze sponsors include Bio Eneco, Plus Xnergy, Leader Energy, Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad and Grab. Iskandar Investment Berhad as the branding sponsor.



Since its inception in 2009, IGEM has attracted over 600,000 visitors from 122 countries and generated over MYR 53.1 billion in business leads. With IGEM 2024, Malaysia continues to lead in sustainability and green innovation, providing valuable opportunities for global business engagement and environmental progress.



Admission to IGEM 2024 is complimentary with prior registration.







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About MGTC MGTC is an agency under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability mandated to accelerate green growth, advance climate action and inculcate green lifestyle.



Guided by the National Green Technology Policy (NGTP), the National Policy on Climate Change (NCCP), the Green Technology Master Plan 2017-2030 (GTMP) and the Twelfth Malaysia Plan, MGTC carries out programmes and initiatives to support stakeholders at all levels.



By 2030, through its various programs and initiatives, MGTC aims to facilitate RM100 billion in green investments, create 230,000 green jobs and help Malaysia achieve its net-zero GHG emissions as early as 2050 target.



