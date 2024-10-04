Virginia Festival Celebrates Its 42Nd Year! Poquoson Seafood Festival October 18-20

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Come Hungry and Leave Happy! The Poquoson Seafood Festival serves over 8,000 fresh crab cakes and more than 580 gallons of delicious chowder and more each year!

Poquoson's family friendly festival features entertainment, 170 artisan vendors, and the best seafood in Virginia!

POQUOSON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 42nd Annual Poquoson Seafood Festival will take place from October 18-20, 2024, at Poquoson Municipal Park in Poquoson, Virginia. This beloved event honors the Working Watermen of the Chesapeake Bay and the city's rich coastal traditions, offering one of the largest family-friendly festivals in the region.Entertainment and MusicThe festival promises a lineup of exciting musical performances on two stages throughout the weekend, appealing to a variety of tastes. On the Holcomb Law Municipal Stage, local favorite The Janitors will kick off the event on Friday, October 18. Saturday's performances will feature The Bill Miles Band and headliners The Midnight Rain Band, a popular Taylor Swift tribute band. Sunday will see performances by The Heather Edwards Band and The Deloreans, who bring high-energy 80s music to the stage. Additionally, the festival will showcase local talent such as the Poquoson High School Band, Poquoson Islanderettes, and Poquoson Dance Academy, among others.In addition to the main stage, the Langley Federal Credit Union Food Pavilion Stage will feature a variety of musical genres, including acoustic performances by bands like Second Wind and Bru Houndz. This variety ensures that all festival attendees will find something they enjoy, whether they prefer rock, pop, or folk.Arts & Crafts ShowThe Poquoson Art League will host one of Virginia's largest outdoor arts and crafts shows, featuring over 170 artisans. Visitors can browse through unique artwork and handmade crafts, ranging from coastal-inspired paintings to sculptures and photography. Whether you're looking for a special gift or a piece to decorate your home, the arts and crafts show has something for everyone.Seafood and CuisineLiving up to its name, the Poquoson Seafood Festival offers an array of seafood dishes, featuring the freshest catch from the Chesapeake Bay. The Cub Cadet Outlet of Yorktown Food Pavilion will serve festival favorites such as crab cakes, shrimp, oysters, clams, and soft-shell crabs, along with local specialties like she-crab soup and clam chowder. For non-seafood lovers, the festival also offers BBQ, fried chicken, gator bites, and classic carnival treats like funnel cakes and corn on the cob.In 2023, festival vendors served over 17,000 pounds of French fries and 8,000 crab cakes, making it clear that attendees come hungry and leave happy.Family Activities and ExhibitsThe Poquoson Seafood Festival is a family-oriented event, offering a range of activities for kids. The children's area will feature amusement rides, a petting zoo, and live entertainment, including magic shows by John Kingry and puppet performances by The Rainbow Puppets. Jack's Jungle will also be on-site with interactive animal exhibits, ensuring fun for the whole family.The Virginia Media Municipal Field will host additional exhibits and activities, and festival-goers can also explore various booths along Municipal Drive, where local vendors will showcase items for sale.The Working Watermen's HeritageA central focus of the festival is its celebration of the Working Watermen's heritage, featuring a dedicated exhibit area where visitors can watch live demonstrations of crab pot construction and net-making. These activities highlight the skills and traditions passed down through generations of Chesapeake Bay watermen, ensuring that their legacy continues.Festival SouvenirsBe sure to pick up an official Poquoson Seafood Festival souvenir T-shirt or jacket, featuring artwork from REBA Arts. This year's design, created specifically for the event, captures the spirit of the Chesapeake Bay and its resilient watermen.Event Details:The Poquoson Seafood Festival will be open on:Friday, October 18: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PMSaturday, October 19: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PMSunday, October 20: 12:30 PM – 6:30 PMParking Information:Admission is free, but a $10 cash parking fee is required. Proceeds from parking fees go towards local community projects and student scholarships.For general parking, follow Route 171 (Victory Blvd.) from I-64, and signs will direct you to the designated parking areas. Disabled parking is available at 830 Poquoson Avenue, with attendants on hand to assist.Festival Website and More Information:For the full schedule, parking details, and additional information, visit the official festival website at .Don't forget to bring your beach chairs and blankets to enjoy the free concerts and activities throughout the weekend.

