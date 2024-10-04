Harford Mutual Insurance Group's Steven D. Linkous Named To 'Most Admired Ceos' List, Earns Circle Of Leadership Honors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEL AIR, Md., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Daily Record has named Harford Mutual Insurance Group's President & CEO, Steven D. Linkous, one of Maryland's 2024 Most Admired CEOs. This is the third time Linkous has received this honor, having previously been recognized in 2020 and 2022, earning him a place in the prestigious Circle of Leadership.

Steven D. Linkous, President & CEO of Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Continue Reading

Most Admired CEOs honors talented business CEOs, higher education leaders and nonprofit executive directors throughout Maryland whose leadership and vision are admired by those around them. A panel of judges selects these winners based on professional accomplishments, community service and the letters of reference submitted by co-workers, board members and community leaders showing the CEO's leadership and vision.

"I am truly humbled to receive this award for the third time," said Linkous. "I couldn't be more proud of our incredible organization, and I feel honored to lead such a dedicated team."

Linkous has been a leader at Harford Mutual for nearly four decades, becoming President & CEO of Harford Mutual in 2006. During his tenure, he's led strategic initiatives that drive growth, streamline operations, prioritize employee wellness, and strengthen communities.

"The 2024 Most Admired CEOs have impressive resumes and work hard to lead their companies to success. They have learned the value of surrounding themselves with great team members who believe in the organization's core values and mission," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. "They are examples to all CEOs, and their leadership is growing the next generation. The Daily Record congratulates this year's honorees."

Harford Mutual was built on the principles of mutuality and has a long legacy of protecting the financial well-being of policyholders. As the tenth President of the company, Linkous' vision is to not only maintain this mission but to grow the business and lay the groundwork to ensure Harford Mutual thrives in the decades ahead. Under his leadership, Harford Mutual set an ambitious goal to double the company's size by 2024-a feat that previously took 172 years. The company achieved this milestone in 2020, four years ahead of schedule.

As the company emerged from the pandemic into a new economic landscape, Linkous prioritized strategic initiatives to position Harford Mutual as an employer of choice. Under his leadership, the company replaced core legacy systems, upgraded product offerings, introduced new business units to elevate the agency experience, and embraced work-life flexibility through a hybrid work environment.

In August 2023, Linkous successfully led the merger of ClearPath Mutual, a prominent workers' compensation carrier based in Louisville, KY, into Harford Mutual Insurance Group. This merger brought 50 new team members on board and expanded the company's agency network by over 400 agencies. Since 2006, when Harford Mutual's direct written premium was $112 million, the company has grown significantly, now writing business in 12 states and Washington, D.C., with direct written premium reaching $436 million.

The 2024 Most Admired CEO winners will be honored at a celebration on November 7 at the Hilton BWI in Linthicum Heights.

For more information about The Daily Record's 2024 Most Admired CEOs, visit .

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market, including monoline workers' compensation through the addition of Clearpath Specialty in 2023. The Group is a top-performing insurance company (Ward's 50® in 2021 and 2022), ending 2023 with over $400 million in direct written premium sold through independent agents in twelve states and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Harford Mutual Insurance Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED