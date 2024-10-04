Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. (Von GBC AG)

Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. - from GBC AG

04.10.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute advice or an invitation to conclude certain transactions.



Classification of GBC AG to Aspermont Ltd.

Company Name: Aspermont Ltd. ISIN: AU000000ASP3

Reason for the research: Research Report (Note) Recommendation: Buy Last rating change: 0.07 AUD Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger

Resurgence in Growth Following Challenging 2024 Half-Year Results. Strategic Recruitment of Renowned Top Executives and Leadership. Forecast Prioritizes Quality Revenue.

Rebound After a Challenging H1 2024: Despite early setbacks, Aspermont capitalized on its strategic investments in high-growth sectors to achieve a strong performance turnaround.

Strong Cash Position: The company maintains a healthy net liquidity of $1.3 million as of Q3 2024.

Year-on-Year Revenue Growth: Total revenue for Q3 2024 rose to $5.0 million, marking a 20% increase compared to the previous year.

Competitive Advantage: While competitors have faced significant losses in recent quarters, Aspermont's robust performance underscores its position of strength.

Operational Agility: Aspermont's decentralized structure and scalable workforce continue to be key strengths, enabling swift product launches while managing investment risks, as evidenced by the increase in net asset liquidity.

Completing technological turnaround: The company will be shifting from revenue quantity to revenue quality in order to reach net profit equilibrium and start posting posting profits in FY2025.

Based on our DCF model, we revise our price target to AUD 0.03 / 0.02 EUR per share (down from AUD 0.07) and maintain a buy rating.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

