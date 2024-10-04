2024 Half-Year financial Report / Postponement of Publication

EQS-News: LIBERO finance AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

2024 Half-Year Report / Postponement of Publication

04.10.2024 / 16:16 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, October 4, 2024 – LIBERO football finance AG (“LIBERO”) hereby announces that the publication of the half-year financial report for the first half of the 2024 fiscal year (01/01 to 30/06/2024) has been postponed. The reason for this delay is the previously announced postponement of the publication of the annual financial statements for the 2023 fiscal year, which also affects the publication of the 2024 half-year financial report. The half-year financial report for 2024 will only be published once the 2023 annual financial statements have been released. The company currently expects this to take place in mid-November 2024.





