2024 Half-Year Financial Report / Postponement Of Publication
Date
10/4/2024 2:12:48 PM
|
EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
Frankfurt am Main, October 4, 2024 – LIBERO football finance AG (“LIBERO”) hereby announces that the publication of the half-year financial report for the first half of the 2024 fiscal year (01/01 to 30/06/2024) has been postponed. The reason for this delay is the previously announced postponement of the publication of the annual financial statements for the 2023 fiscal year, which also affects the publication of the 2024 half-year financial report. The half-year financial report for 2024 will only be published once the 2023 annual financial statements have been released. The company currently expects this to take place in mid-November 2024.
2024 Half-Year financial Report / Postponement of Publication
04.10.2024 / 16:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
04.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| LIBERO football finance AG
|
| Taunusanlage 9-10
|
| 60329 Frankfurt am Main
|
| Germany
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE000A161N22
| WKN:
| A161N2
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
| EQS News ID:
| 2002583
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN04102024004691010666ID1108747502
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.