The Subscription Price For Exercise Of Warrants Series TO5 Has Been Determined To SEK 0.40

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL, BE SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. The company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market:“BAT” and Börse Stuttgart:“EBM”; in short:“Eurobattery Minerals” or the“Company”) carried out a rights issue of units, with subscription period from 8 January to 22 January 2024, consisting of shares and warrants of series TO4 and TO5 (the“Rights issue”). Those who subscribed in the Rights issue during the subscription period thereby received for each (1) unit two (2) new shares in the Company and one (1) warrant of series TO4 as well as one (1) warrant of series TO5 (the“Warrant of series TO5”). Each (1) Warrant of series TO5 entails the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Eurobattery Minerals during the subscription period which commences on 7 October and extends until 18 October 2024. The subscription price for subscription of new shares by exercise of Warrants of series TO5 has been determined to SEK 0.40 per share. Terms for the warrants in brief

Holders of Warrants of series TO5 have the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company for each (1) held Warrant of series TO5 at a subscription price of SEK 0.40 per share.

The number of outstanding Warrants of series TO5 is 33,268,890, which upon full subscription would imply an increase of 33,268,890 shares in the Company, from 152,232,052 shares to 185,500,942 shares.

Upon full exercise of the Warrants of series TO5, the Company will receive a maximum of approximately SEK 13.3 million before issue costs.

The subscription period for the Warrants of series TO5 runs from 7 October to 18 October 2024.

The last day of trading in Warrants of series TO5 is on 16 October 2024.

For existing investors who do not participate in the issue of shares by exercising Warrants of series TO5, the dilution will be approximately 17.9 per cent upon full exercise of the outstanding Warrants of series TO5. Other information For investors that have their Warrants of series TO5 registered in a depository at a nominee, subscription, and payment by exercise of Warrants of series TO5 must be made in accordance with instructions from each respective nominee. Please contact your nominee for further information. For investors that have their Warrants of series TO5 directly registered on a VP account, subscription and payment by exercise of Warrants of series TO5 must be made according to instructions on the subscription form, which will be available for download on the Company's issue site. For more information about the Warrants of series TO5, please see the complete terms which are available for download on the Company's issue site. Advisers Augment Partners AB acted as the financial advisor and Advokatfirman Schjødt acted as the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the transaction. About Eurobattery Minerals Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.



as well. Contacts Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: ... Contact investor relations E-mail: ... Mentor Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0) 86 042

255

