Intouchcx Applauded By Frost & Sullivan For Enabling Seamless, Effortless, And Memorable Customer Interactions With Its Innovation-Led Solutions Suite

SAN ANTONIO, TX. – May 20, 2024 – Frost & Sullivan recently researched the customer experience management (CXM) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes IntouchCX with the 2024 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award. IntouchCX, a global customer experience and technology company, is disrupting the CX market through its hard-to-match, data-driven, and brand-specific approach. The company delivers solutions for CXM, trust and safety, automation, and digital CX consulting, transforming clients' employee experiences and user experiences across multiple global industries. The company's robust product and service portfolio enhances customers' interactions with brands by enabling seamless, effortless, and memorable interactions through omnichannel support.

IntouchCX's innovative technology seamlessly blends accuracy, speed, and quality to deliver exceptional customer interactions that surpass industry standards. Specifically, under the artificial intelligence (AI) and automation segment, the company drives areas in automation, engagement, and insights. While focusing on the AI and automation space, IntouchCX runs a holistic approach that connects the dots among people, processes, and technology. The company revolutionizes interactions between brands and customers through IntouchAI, a proprietary framework that analyzes end-to-end CX journeys to identify improvements and drive productivity, engagement, and cost benefits with an integrated approach. The IntouchAI solution suite includes the following:



Laivly is an enterprise large language model (LLM) solution that utilizes digital automation, machine learning, and generative AI to enable team members, enhance CX, and facilitate seamless real-time decision making and actions within support workflows.

Superpunch is an employee engagement app that optimizes the agent experience, from application, scheduling, mood tracking, performance feedback to career development.

Catapult is an analytics and coaching platform that provides micro-level insights on associate, team, and program performance by leveraging customizable dashboards.

Vision is a scalable omnichannel reporting platform that aggregates data from various sources to deliver automated insights and predictive analytics for insightful and informed client decision making. Mosaic Languages is an innovative translation technology that provides a more personalized experience for global customers; removes language barriers; and increases customer satisfaction scores, cost savings, efficiency, and speed for seasonal ramps and unplanned spikes.

Sebastian Menutti, Industry Director – Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan, observed,“IntouchCX focuses on seven ecosystems with extensive vertical depth and a solid mix of traditional and high-growth industries spread over various sizes (from start-ups to mature companies). By understanding each industry's unique needs and challenges, IntouchCX can develop customized software solutions that address industry-specific pain points and improve CX.”

IntouchCX's Omnichannel Customer Care delivers a personalized and efficient customer support experience through chat, email, social media, mobile services, voice, and back office. The company's Brand Trust & Safety technology delivers user safety, fraud detection and prevention, platform safety and integrity, content moderation, and content curation. Tailor-made Strategic Solutions, IntouchCX Disrupt, and IntouchNXT enhance brand loyalty, culture, performance, and satisfaction. With cutting-edge technologies and services, IntouchCX has earned a solid reputation for delivering innovative and effective solutions that cater to customers' constantly evolving needs across multiple industries. The company is well positioned to drive the CXM space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.

“IntouchCX is differentiated by its highly diversified client revenue mix and CX transformation capabilities. Its dedication to excellence and innovation position it as a trusted leader in CXM with a reputation for delivering solid business outcomes and reliability. Furthermore, it incorporates client-centric strategies, building strong brand equity and elevating its status in the customer experience management market,” added Menutti.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

