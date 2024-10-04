Cbdnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Granted Two New US Patents In Hypertension, Epilepsy

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, has received two new patent awards, bringing the company's patent portfolio to 43 granted patents worldwide. According to the announcement, the company has been granted a patent in its patent family #21,“Compositions and Methods for Treating Hypertension.”

The company noted that this is the third granted U.S. patent in this category and is regarding the company's DehydraTECH(TM)-processed cannabidiol (“CBD”) and evidence of its ability to lower blood pressure in both acute dosing in hypertension as well as

during a five-week study duration. In addition, Lexaria has received a granted patent in Lexaria's patent family #24,“Compositions and Methods for Treating Epilepsy,” which is also the third granted U.S. patent in this patent category. This patent is also related to DehydraTECH-CBD and is regarding its potential to mitigate epileptic seizures in rodents while also being absorbed into the bloodstream more effectively than a current commercially available, cannabinoid-based anti-seizure medication. Both patents will expire in 2042 if not extended.

To view the full press release, visit



About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience's patented drug-delivery formulation and processing platform technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed, in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 43 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit

.

