Greencarnewsbreaks - Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), Bollinger Partner With Envirocharge To Create Innovative Mobile Charging Solution

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, and Bollinger Motors, a majority-owned company of Mullen, is partnering with EnviroCharge, a provider of convenient and flexible charging solutions, to create an innovative mobile charging solution for electric vehicle fleet owners; the solution enables EV owners to charge their quickly and easily anytime, anywhere. According to the announcement, Mullen and Bollinger have sold 50 vehicles to EnviroCharge, which will install its mobile, clean-propane-powered charging system on the Bollinger B4 chassis cab, an all-electric Class 4 commercial truck. The agreement between the companies has an estimated

deal value of $8,250,000 for electric vehicle owners. EnviroCharge will take possession of the vehicles after Bollinger Motors begins production in the second half of 2024 and then resell the newly upfitted vehicles to fleet owners in states with voucher incentive programs.“EnviroCharge shares our commitment and vision to transform the transportation industry,” said Bollinger Motors founder and CEO Robert Bollinger in the press release.“Innovative electric trucks and charging solutions mean fleets can switch today to save money, reduce emissions and get the job done.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles ("EVs") at its two United-States-based vehicle plants, located in Tunica, Mississippi (120,000 square feet), and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board ("CARB") and EPA certified and available for sale in the United States.

