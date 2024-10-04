Moderate Weather Conditions Forecast In Most Part For Today, Tomorrow
10/4/2024 2:06:32 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra)-- With light northeasterly to northwesterly breezes, the weather today, Friday, will be mild in most places and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.
The department reports that tomorrow, Saturday, will have mostly moderate weather with light northeasterly to northwesterly breezes. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see relatively hot conditions.
Temperatures in the capital Amman will reach a high of 31 degrees Celsius and a low of 19 degrees.
Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 36 degrees during the day, sliding to 24 degrees at night.
