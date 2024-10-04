Army Thwarts Three Drug Smuggling Attempts Using Drones

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra)-- The Southern Military Zone thwarted three attempts to smuggle large amounts of drugs carried onto drones within its area of responsibility on the western front."The Border Guard Forces in the Southern Military Zone, in coordination with the military security bodies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, thwarted drone smuggling attempts to the borders in an illegal manner," said a military source in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF). "The rules of engagement were applied, and the drones' cargo was dropped inside Jordanian territory, indicating that the seized items were transferred to the competent authorities."In order to preserve the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the source emphasized that the JAF is still utilizing all of their capacities and potentials to stop any kind of infiltration or smuggling by using force.