Gaza Death Toll Rises To 41,802 Martyrs
10/4/2024 2:06:30 PM
Gaza, Oct. 4 (Petra)-- The Ministry
of health
in Gaza has reported that hospitals across the Strip have received 14 martyrs and 50 wounded Palestinians in the past 24 hours, following attacks
by the Israeli Occupation
forces.
In its daily report, the ministry highlighted that the death toll from Israeli military operations, ongoing for 364 days, has now reached 41,802 martyrs, with 96,844 individuals injured
since October 7 of last year.
