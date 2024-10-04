Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be hot daytime, with slight dust to blowing dust at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind at places at times.

Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 30 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 30 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 feet, rising to 5 feet; while offshore will be 3 - 7 feet, rising to 10 feet.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 / 3 km or less at places at times; while offshore will be 4 - 8 km.

MENAFN04102024000067011011ID1108747423