Centering Healthcare Institute Receives $7.6 Million Investment To Scale And Amplify Impact Of Proven Healthcare Model

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centering Healthcare Institute (CHI) is pleased to announce the receipt of a $7.6 million from The Studio @ Blue Meridian. This funding will support a three-year strategic plan designed to bolster CHI in becoming a strong, evolved organization with a clear line of sight toward driving step-change scale of CenteringPregnancy®, particularly to serve Black birthing patients and Medicaid recipients.

The Studio @ Blue Meridian invests in social sector leaders and organizations like CHI to accelerate readiness to significantly scale the reach, impact and influence of the organization's work.

"We were honored to have Centering Healthcare Institute as a Studio investee," said Lizz Pawlson, Managing Director, Portfolio Lead for The Studio @ Blue Meridian. "We are excited for the potential of their work to help support sustainable and equitable birth outcomes."

With this investment from The Studio, CHI will invest in four strategic priorities over the next three years:



Model and services for scale: Evolve CHI's services and resources to support fidelity to the Centering model and sustainability at scale in ways that meet and elevate community needs

Channels for scale: Test partnerships and new system-level services to determine whether FQHCs and health systems are viable channels to reach priority populations more efficiently and at scale

Learning and innovation: Build a strong organizational culture of learning and innovation needed to evolve CHI's services and support longer-term plans for learning, evaluation and measurement at scale Sustainable organization: Build a thriving, sustainable organization that centers equity and is ready to embark on a next stage of impact at scale

About Centering Healthcare Institute

CHI is a national non-profit organization, based in Boston, MA, with a mission to improve health and transform the way care is delivered. With over two decades of experience as the go-to resource for group healthcare, CHI has pioneered and sustained the Centering model of group care currently offered to nearly 500 healthcare practice sites impacting 60,000 patients each year. The evidence-based Centering model combines health assessment, interactive learning and community building to help support positive health behaviors and drive better health outcomes. CenteringPregnancy and CenteringParenting® provide the highest quality of care to families from pregnancy through age two of the child. The CenteringHealthcare® model of care is being extended to many different health conditions including groups for asthma, diabetes, opioid recovery, cancer survivors, chronic pain and other patient populations.

Visit for more information.

About The Studio @ Blue Meridian

The Studio @ Blue Meridian invests in social sector organizations to accelerate their readiness to significantly scale their reach, impact and influence. These investments seek to empower visionary leaders who are ready to think big and prepare for transformational growth by providing access to the flexible resources - both coaching and capital - required to test and enhance their approaches to solving social challenges. The Studio is a central pillar of Blue Meridian Partners' commitment to collaboration and experimentation in pursuit of boosting the economic mobility of those trapped in poverty.

