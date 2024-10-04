عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Subsea 7 S.A.: Notification Of Transactions By Primary Insiders


10/4/2024 1:45:40 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Subsea 7 S.A. has received notification of transactions in its shares by primary insiders. Please see the attachment for details. This information is pursuant to the EU market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • CSSF filings LTIP Vesting Oct 2024

MENAFN04102024004107003653ID1108747365


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search