Subsea 7 S.A.: Notification Of Transactions By Primary Insiders
Date
10/4/2024 1:45:40 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Subsea 7 S.A. has received notification of transactions in its shares by primary insiders. Please see the attachment for details. This information is pursuant to the EU market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
CSSF filings LTIP Vesting Oct 2024
