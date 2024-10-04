New Research Reveals State Of America's Rural Workforce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The newly released GROW Report , or the Generating Rural Opportunities in the WorkforceTM report, from University of Phoenix and the Center on Rural Innovation, shares that although 68% of rural American workers have a great deal of optimism about their career futures, many feel less satisfied in their current jobs, especially Gen Z and Millennials.



The report also found that workers living in rural America are more likely to feel held back in their career because of where they live, compared to their nonrural counterparts.



Raghu Krishnaiah, Chief Operating Officer, University of Phoenix shares the details of the report.



