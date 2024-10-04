Quiddity Engineering Welcomes Rob Thornton As Senior Project Manager For Environmental Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Quiddity Engineering is thrilled to announce the appointment of Robert (Rob) Thornton as Senior Project Manager for the newly established Environmental Division.

Rob brings more than 18 years of experience in environmental sciences, with extensive work in the Environmental Due Diligence sector. He has completed over 2,000 Phase I Environmental Site Assessments (ESAs) and has managed a wide range of environmental projects across the commercial real estate, telecommunications, oil and gas, industrial, and sectors. Rob has conducted scientific sampling for soil, groundwater, and open-water media, utilizing techniques from the surf zone to the high desert. His projects have spanned 48 states and 253 of Texas' 254 counties.

In addition to his technical expertise, Rob has held leadership roles at ESE Partners and Energy Renewal Partners. Most recently, he served as the Central Texas Regional Manager and Due Diligence Business Unit Leader at ESE Partners, where he managed operations and supported teams across the region. His experience includes natural resources reviews, wetlands delineation and assessments, endangered species reviews, biological specimen collection, and Waters of the U.S. consultation and permitting. Rob also has significant experience in building materials testing, including asbestos-containing materials and lead-based paint.

Rob's role at Quiddity will center around providing consultative environmental services to both Quiddity's land development and public sector clients to facilitate successful project delivery.

"We are excited for Rob to join our team and bring his extensive knowledge of the environmental sector," said Clayton Black, Quiddity CEO. "There is a growing need for environmental services in the delivery of our clients' projects, and Rob's background and experience significantly enhance our capabilities in this area."

"Quiddity is a company with a phenomenal culture," Rob said. "I am so excited to help ensure that our clients' projects positively impact local communities and the environment."

Rob will be based in Quiddity's Austin office, joining Ryan Ingram, Quiddity's recently hired Environmental Division Manager. Together, Rob and Ryan will collaborate to grow and develop the division, further broadening Quiddity's reach and capabilities.

About Quiddity Engineering

Quiddity is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firm providing innovative civil engineering solutions for public infrastructure and private development projects. Acclaimed as both a Top Workplace and Best Places to Work, Quiddity is a full-service civil engineering, planning, surveying, and consulting firm with more than 650 employees in 10 offices across Texas. Our team is organized around 12 services that support nearly 20 public and private market sectors. From wastewater treatment and highway design to multi-family housing and master-planned communities, we've been building community, inside and out, since 1976. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Quiddity Engineering

