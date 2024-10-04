Staying Ahead Of Cold And Flu Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Staying prepared for this cold and flu season is essential for maintaining good health. As the season nears, it's crucial to focus on preventing, treating, and managing these common respiratory illnesses, along with others like and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).



“In recent years, we have seen a spike in Covid-19 and RSV during the cold and flu season.” Says Executive Medical Director of GoodRx, Doctor Preeti Parikh and continues.“That means the most important thing people should do is get vaccinated with the flu shot and covid shot, and if eligible, the RSV immunization by the end of October. And the flu and covid shots can be done at the same time. RSV should be spaced out.”



Standard disease prevention is also important. Remember to wash your hands, avoid touching your face, cover your mouth and nose when sneezing and coughing, and stay home if you don't feel well.



However, if you do become sick, GoodRx can help you save on treatments, including antibiotics that can treat your infection, cold medications to help with symptoms, and antivirals, which can shorten the duration or alleviate the symptoms of your illness.



For more information, please visit .



GoodRx

GoodRx

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

X

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.