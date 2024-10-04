Southstate Corporation To Announce Quarterly Earnings Results On Wednesday, October 23, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB ) ("SouthState") announced today that it will release third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, after the closes.

Upon release, investors may access a copy of SouthState's earnings results at the Company's website at under Investor Relations, News, News & Market Data section.

SouthState will host a call on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its third quarter 2024 results.

Investors may call in (toll free) by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations (host: Will Matthews, CFO).

The conference ID number is 4200408.

The numbers for international participants are listed at .

Participants may also pre-register for the conference by navigating to .

Access detail will be provided via email upon completion of registration.



Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the link at SouthState's website at .

An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of October 24, 2024 through the Investor Relations section of .

SOURCE SouthState Corporation

