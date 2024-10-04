Unifirst Corporation Issues Statement Related To Recent Industry Activity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (“UniFirst” or the“Company”), a North American leader in the and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety supplies, today issued the following statement related to recent activity:



UniFirst is regularly in contact with other companies in the industry related to various business matters. Following recent rumors related to Elis SA (“Elis”) and its potential entry into the U.S. market, UniFirst contacted Elis to better understand those rumors and not with the intent of soliciting an offer. Those discussions have ended and, at this time, UniFirst does not anticipate holding future discussions with Elis.

The Company is excited about the investments it continues to make in its people, technology, and infrastructure to support the business and believes that it has significant long-term potential.

About UniFirst Corporation

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its three company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com. Follow UniFirst on Social Media: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This public announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements contained in this public announcement are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by words such as“anticipates,”“continues,”“believes,”“long-term,”“future,”“potential,” or the negative versions thereof, and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date made. Such statements are highly dependent upon a variety of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute on our strategies, and the other factors described under Part I, Item 1A.“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 26, 2023, Part II, Item 1A.“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they are made.

