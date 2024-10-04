(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, October 4, 2024

Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield held on October 4, 2024

The Supervisory Board (SB) of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) met today.

Further to his appointment at the Board of Directors of ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, Mr Xavier Niel has informed the SB of his decision to resign as member of the SB effective as at October 4, 2024. On behalf of the SB and the Management Board, the SB Chairman warmly thanked Mr Xavier Niel for his tremendous contribution to URW and his full trust and support to the Group's strategy and management as a major shareholder of URW.

Mr Xavier Niel has suggested the cooptation of Mr Michael Boukobza for the remainder of his term of office as a member of the SB.“I am convinced that Michael, whom I have been working with for 25 years, with his expertise and various experiences, will make a valuable contribution to the SB. His leadership and experience will maintain the strength of the SB's collective skills. This proposal reasserts my long-term commitment towards URW”.

The SB, upon the recommendation of its Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (GNRC), has decided to coopt Mr Michael Boukobza as non-independent member of the SB and to appoint him as member of the GNRC, as of today.

Mr Boukobza, 46, French national, graduated from ESCP and Paris Dauphine (France). He started his career in merger & acquisition and has 25 years of expertise in entrepreneurship and cost optimization mainly in telecommunications, innovation and digital development as well as the press industry. He brings to the SB strong knowledge in - amongst others - finance, ESG, Digital/E-commerce, with also a recognized international and M&A experience.

The cooptation of Mr Boukobza will be submitted for ratification by the next annual Shareholders' Meeting of URW.

