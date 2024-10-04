Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights At September 30, 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 4 October 2024
Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.
| Date
| Number of shares
| Number of treasury shares without voting rights
| Theoretical number of voting rights [1]
| Number of voting rights exercisable
| 01/31/2024
| 2, 660, 056,599
| 2, 014,145
| 3, 154, 643,135
| 3 152, 628,990
| 02/29/2024
| 2, 660, 056,599
| 1, 874,145
| 3, 154, 554,054
| 3, 152, 679,909
| 03/31/2024
| 2, 660, 056,599
| 1, 770,145
| 3, 165, 551,178
| 3, 163, 781,033
| 04/30/2024
| 2, 660, 056,599
| 569,200
| 3, 166, 182,380
| 3, 165, 613,180
| 05/31/2024
| 2, 660, 056,599
| 469,200
| 3, 171, 242,130
| 3, 170, 772,930
| 06/30/2024
| 2, 660, 056,599
| 1, 903,484
| 3, 172, 194,218
| 3, 170, 290,734
| 07/31/2024
| 2, 660, 056,599
| 983 484
| 3, 172, 126,761
| 3, 171, 143,277
| 08/31/2024
| 2, 660, 056,599
| 983 484
| 3, 172, 119,371
| 3, 171, 135,887
| 09/30/2024
| 2, 660, 056,599
| 1, 433,484
| 3, 172, 051,973
| 3, 170, 618,489
[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.
