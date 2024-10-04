عربي


25-02, SBA Awards $9M In Grants To 49 Organizations Across America To Help Underserved Communities Access Development Funding And Innovative Research


10/4/2024 12:17:06 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON -, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden's Cabinet for America's more than 34 million small businesses, announced that the SBA has issued 49 grants up to $200,000 each to organizations supporting startups through specialized training, mentoring, and technical assistance under the federal and State technology (FAST) Partnership Program.

“FAST funding, which fuels innovation to keep America competitive globally, has doubled under the Biden-Harris Administration. At a time when we are seeing historic highs in our entrepreneurial activity with a small business boom, investing in America's innovative startups is a top priority. America's Seed Fund, powered by the SBA and fueled by 11 federal agencies' SBIR and STTR programs, is the largest source of early-stage funding in the world. With FAST, we have now expanded our entrepreneurial ecosystem to nearly every state so that entrepreneurs with great ideas can invent it, commercialize it, and build it with America's Seed Fund in every corner of America,” said Administrator Guzman.

FAST's objective is to improve outcomes for underserved communities by increasing participation from woman-owned, rural-based, or socially or economically disadvantaged small businesses through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, which are known as America's Seed Fund.

This year, the FAST program increased the maximum funding available by 60% to expand the geographic footprint of FAST and increase engagement of underserved, geographic, and demographic innovators across the country. As a result, FAST awardee organizations will provide support across 48 states and Puerto Rico. FAST organizations work locally and provide person-to-person support and training that increases the probability of success for entrepreneurs and small businesses pursuing SBIR or STTR contracts and grants.

The FAST program provides awards for a base period of 12 months, plus four optional continuation periods of 12 months each.
The FAST grantees are as follows:

STATE ORGANIZATION
Alabama The Catalyst Center for Business & Entrepreneurship
Alaska University of Alaska Fairbanks
Arkansas University of Arkansas System dba Univ. of Ark. at Little Rock
Arizona Commerce Authority, Arizona
California Cal Poly Humboldt Sponsored Programs Foundation
Colorado Economic Development and International Trade, Colorado Office
Connecticut Connecticut Innovations, Inc.
Delaware University of Delaware
Florida University of Central Florida Research Foundation, inc.
Georgia University of Georgia Research Foundation
Hawaii Hawaii Technology Development Corporation
Idaho Idaho State University
Illinois Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois
Indiana Indiana Economic Development Corporation
Iowa Iowa State University of Science and Technology
Kansas Wichita State University
Kentucky Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation
Louisiana Louisiana Economic Development
Maine Central Maine Growth Council
Maryland Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO)
Michigan BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting
Minnesota MNSBIR, Inc.
Missouri The Curators of the University of Missouri
Mississippi Innovate Mississippi
Montana Montana State University
Nebraska Board of Regents, Univ. of Neb., dba Univ. of Neb. at Omaha
Nevada Board of Regents, NSHE obo the University of Nevada, Las Vegas
New Hampshire University of New Hampshire
New Jersey Rutgers, The State University
New Mexico Regents of New Mexico State University
New York Research Foundation of CUNY
North Carolina First Flight Venture Center, Inc.
North Dakota University of North Dakota
Ohio Ohio Aerospace Institute
Oklahoma Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma
Oregon VertueLab
Pennsylvania Ben Franklin Technology Partners Corporation
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust
Rhode Island Rhode Island Commerce Corporation
South Carolina University of South Carolina
South Dakota South Dakota Biotechnology Council
Tennessee Tennessee Technology Development Corporation dba LaunchTN
Texas The University of Texas at San Antonio
Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity
Virginia Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation
Washington Life Science Washington Institute
Wisconsin Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System
West Virginia U.S. Research Impact Alliance
Wyoming University of Wyoming

###

About FAST

In FY 2024, $9 million was appropriated for entities to carry out activities defined under the FAST Partnership Program legislative authority. Entities from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands are eligible to receive funding to provide outreach, technical, and financial assistance. Additional information can be found at .

About SBIR/STTR

SBA coordinates the SBIR/STTR programs, known as America's Seed Fund across the eleven participating federal agencies. Over $4 billion in early-stage seed capital is provided annually through over 6,000 awards to more than 4,000 small businesses. Federal agencies announce funding opportunities as either grants or contracts to address their research and development needs. Companies supported by the Americas Seed Fund often generate some of the most important breakthroughs each year in the U.S. Additional information about the programs, as well as past and current topics can be found at .

About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit .

CONTACT: Christine Saah Nazer U.S. Small Business Administration (202) 756-0304 ...

