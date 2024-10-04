6 Minute Escape Set To Release New Single Radio On October 13Th, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Radio Single Cover

Long time musical duo 6 Minute Escape - Mike Soloman and Michelle Carter, announce the release of their latest single, "Radio"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Long time musical duo 6 Minute Escape, comprising Vancouver-based artist Mike Soloman and Los Angeles-based singer/composer Michelle Carter, announce the release of their latest single, "Radio," set to drop on October 13th, 2024. The track features the dynamic percussion of Jamie Strowhiro, adding a new dimension to the group's sound.

With a unique collaborative history dating back to 1997, 6 Minute Escape brings together Soloman's visual artistry and multi-instrumental skills with Michelle's classical training and cinematic compositions. Their sound, inspired by the ethereal tones of Enya, the anthems of Coldplay, and the pop sensibilities of Roxette, promises a diverse listening experience.

Mike Soloman, known for his figurative oil paintings exhibited throughout North America, infuses the duo's work with his ethereal, classically-inspired musical style. Michelle, a versatile film composer and classically trained singer, contributes her expertise honed through years of performance, songwriting, and composition across various media.

"Radio" represents the latest chapter in 6 Minute Escape's enduring musical journey, showcasing their evolved sound and collaborative synergy developed over nearly three decades.

The single will be available on October 13th, 2024, on the band's official website and all major music streaming platforms.

For the latest updates and behind-the-scenes content, follow 6 Minute Escape on Instagram @6minuteescape.

In addition to the release of "Radio," 6 Minute Escape is currently working on an ambitious full-length, genre-bending ballet/opera project. This innovative endeavor further showcases the duo's commitment to pushing musical boundaries and blending diverse artistic forms.

For more information about 6 Minute Escape, their new single "Radio," and upcoming projects, please visit .

