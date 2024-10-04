Quadient SA - Monthly Information On Number Of Shares And Voting Rights
Date
10/4/2024 12:00:58 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.
In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers'
(French Securities and investment board) General Regulations
Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560
| As at 30 September 2024
| Total number of shares
| 34,468,912
| Theoretical total number of voting rights
| 34,468,912
| Net total number of voting rights
| 34,230,798
For more information, please contact:
| Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
...
...
| Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
...
Or visit our website:
Attachment
