DP World Welcomes APL Fullerton: The Largest Vessel To Ever Visit South America’S West Coast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Ultra Large Container Vessel visited two DP World terminals in Peru and Ecuador, highlighting company's regional connectivity and deepwater access.

CALLAO, PERU AND POSORJA, ECUADOR, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World , a global leader in logistics and solutions, celebrated the arrival of the APL Fullerton, the largest vessel to ever visit South America's West Coast. The ship's arrival at DP World's terminals in Peru and Ecuador last month marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to expand regional connectivity and support global trade.

The APL Fullerton, which arrived from Asia, docked at DP World's terminal at the Port of Callao, Peru, on September 10, 2024. Measuring 397.88 meters in length and 51 meters in width, with a capacity of 17,292 TEU, the Ultra Large Container Vessel (ULCV) is larger than three professional soccer fields combined.

DP World Callao is the only terminal in Peru capable of receiving ships up to 400 meters long. The historic event was attended by Peru's President Dina Boluarte, the Minister of Transport and Communications, and the Chairman of the Peruvian Port Authority.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Ecuador and Peru , said:“This milestone is the result of hard work, planning, and collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve the modernization of our ports and the development and progress of the country. From our terminal, we connect Peru directly with 51 ports, including eight weekly routes that connect us with 12 ports in Asia. We will continue to work to create opportunities for thousands of Peruvian importers and exporters, offering the best service and connecting Peru with the world.”

Following its stop in Peru, the APL Fullerton arrived at DP World Posorja on September 14, 2024. Posorja boasts a deepwater channel that allows it to handle ULCVs with capacities up to 22,000 TEUs. Representatives from the Port Authority of Guayaquil attended the event.

Merino emphasized Posorja's role in strengthening Ecuador's trade, stating:“We continue to consolidate Posorja as a strategic shipping point in the region. The arrival of these mega-ships of large size and capacity contributes to Ecuador's foreign trade and strengthens the country's competitiveness in important markets such as Asia.”

DP World's Callao and Posorja terminals continue to gain recognition as crucial gateways for global trade in Latin America. The company recently celebrated two major milestones: the inauguration of its $400-million Bicentennial Pier expansion project in Callao, and the announcement of its berth expansion project at the Port of Posorja in Ecuador.

DP World continues to make significant investments in its port terminals in Peru and Ecuador to enhance capacity and operational efficiency, reinforcing its strategic vision for Latin America.

- END -

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: ...

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world's trade flow better, changing what's possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 113,000 employees from 160 nationalities, spanning 78 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that's fit for the future.

We're rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we're at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

TO CHANGE WHAT'S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE.

CONTACT: Melina Vissat DP World Americas (704) 605-6159 ...