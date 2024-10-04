Thailand Construction Industry Report: Market Set For Robust Growth, With A Projected 5.1% Increase By 2024 - Forecast To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Databook Series - Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Thailand is gearing up for a notable expansion, with forecasts estimating a growth of 5.1% reaching THB 490 billion in 2024. Thailand's economic landscape displays significant potential for development in the building and infrastructure construction sectors, suggesting a robust outlook for the industry over the coming years.

Market Dynamics and Growth Trajectory

The latest comprehensive analysis of the Thai construction industry anticipates a strong performance across multiple sectors. A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2024 to 2028 is projected, with an expected surge in construction output to THB 584.9 billion by 2028. The industry's steady growth is supported by a set of complex dynamics, involving both value and volume across various construction sectors.

Residential and Commercial Construction Insights

The in-depth market intelligence covers the residential construction market extensively, including assessments of housing types, development stages, and key cities. Moreover, the commercial construction outlook offers detailed analysis across various segments such as office buildings, retail spaces, and hospitality venues, outlining value and volume projections.

Industrial and Infrastructure Development Prospects

The report encompasses the industrial sector, highlighting expectations in manufacturing plants and educational building projects. Furthermore, the infrastructure segment includes predictive analysis of marine, inland, utility systems, and transport infrastructure construction, emphasizing new construction and redevelopment growth stages.

City and Construction Cost Structure Analysis

Urban development in Thailand's top 10 cities is another focus, with a detailed construction value outlook. The report also dissects the construction cost structure, laying out comprehensive insights on material, labor, and equipment expenses, thus facilitating stakeholders with in-depth knowledge on cost management.

Strategic Insights for Stakeholders

This latest analysis equips stakeholders with an extensive view of the construction market dynamics, presenting opportunities and risks across over 40 market segments. The report facilitates informed decision-making, providing stakeholders with a deep comprehension of market sizes, cost structure, and the intricate factors driving the industry forward.

The insights garnered from the in-depth analysis of Thailand's construction industry positions stakeholders to capitalize on the projected growth. As the industry heads towards a vibrant phase of expansion, strategic decision-making fueled by comprehensive data will prove crucial in leveraging these upcoming opportunities.

