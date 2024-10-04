Cascades To Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 7, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS) will release its third quarter 2024 results before open on Thursday, November 7, 2024, and will hold a call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss results. The Conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website:

Time: 9:00 am ET Dial-in number: +1 (800) 990-4777 / +1 (289) 819-1299 (international) Webcast (live and archived): , "Investor" section, or

Replay: +1 (888) 660-6345 / +1 (289) 819-1450 (international)

Access code 18522 # (until December 7, 2024)

About Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 75 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

