ITW Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) will issue its third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its third quarter 2024 webcast at 9:00 a.m. CDT.



To access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link:

ITW Q3 2024 Earnings Webcast

If you are a participant on the call, please dial 1-888-660-6652 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0554 (international) 10 minutes prior to the 9:00 a.m. CDT start time. The passcode is“ITW.”

Following the webcast, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at . An audio-only replay will be available from October 30 through November 6 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-609-800-9909 (international). The passcode is 2756156.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenue of $16.1 billion in 2023. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

