Asia Pacific Construction Industry Databook 2024: Emerging Trends, Market Opportunities, And Investment Risks In Over 40 Segments - Forecasts To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Databook Series - Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides data and trend analyses on Asia Pacific construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 1,500+ charts and 1,200+ tables. It details market size & forecast, top cities construction data, emerging trends, market opportunities, and risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.

The construction industry in the Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth, driven by government investments, technological advancements, and a strong focus on sustainability. As the sector navigates economic challenges and evolving market demands, stakeholders must adapt to these changes proactively. By leveraging innovative technologies and prioritizing sustainable practices, executives can position their organizations for success in this dynamic landscape.

The Asia Pacific construction industry is experiencing significant growth and transformation, driven by government investments, technological advancements, and evolving market dynamics.



Steady Growth Amid Economic Fluctuations: This growth is fueled by increased infrastructure spending, particularly in emerging economies like India and Indonesia, and ongoing regional urbanization efforts.

Government Investment in Infrastructure: Significant government funding is driving construction activities, with countries like China and India allocating substantial budgets for infrastructure development. For instance, China's 14th Five-Year Plan includes an investment of USD 4.2 trillion focused on transportation and urbanization projects, while India's National Investment Pipeline allocates USD 1.4 trillion for infrastructure, emphasizing renewable energy and urban infrastructure.

Challenges from Economic Conditions: Despite positive growth projections, the industry faces challenges such as high material costs, labour shortages, and rising interest rates, impacting project financing and contractor profit margins. A survey indicated that 33% of businesses cited raw material costs as a significant issue, while 30% reported higher labour costs as a challenge. Emphasis on Sustainability and Innovation: There is a strong push towards sustainable construction practices, with a growing number of green building initiatives across the region. Companies are increasingly adopting innovative technologies to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact, making sustainability a key focus area for future projects.

Residential Construction: Adapting to Market Demands



Growth in Affordable Housing Initiatives: The residential construction sector is witnessing a surge in affordable housing projects, particularly in countries like Vietnam and India. Vietnam's social housing programs are expected to support broader industry growth, while India is ramping up efforts to meet its housing demands through government-backed schemes. Challenges in the Luxury Segment: While affordable housing thrives, the luxury residential market faces headwinds due to economic uncertainties and changing buyer preferences. High property prices and interest rates dampen demand for luxury units, necessitating a strategic shift in focus for developers.

Commercial Construction: Stabilizing Amidst Change



Increased Demand for Mixed-Use Developments: The commercial construction sector is adapting to changing market dynamics, with a notable increase in mixed-use developments that combine residential, commercial, and leisure spaces. This trend is driven by urbanization and the need for integrated living environments. Focus on Renovation and Retrofitting: As businesses adapt to post-pandemic realities, there is a growing demand for renovating and retrofitting existing commercial spaces. This includes upgrading facilities to meet new health and safety standards and incorporating sustainable practices into older buildings.

Institutional Construction: Meeting Public Needs



Investment in Healthcare and Education: Increased government spending on healthcare and educational facilities is benefiting institutional construction. Countries across the region prioritize developing hospitals, schools, and universities to enhance public services and improve quality of life. Sustainability in Institutional Projects:Similar to other sectors, institutional projects are increasingly focused on sustainability. Governments are implementing regulations that require energy-efficient designs and materials, aligning with broader environmental goals.

Industrial Construction: Supporting Economic Growth



Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities: The industrial construction sector is experiencing growth driven by increased manufacturing and logistics facilities demand. Countries like India and Indonesia are seeing significant investments in these areas, supported by government initiatives to boost local production. Focus on Renewable Energy Projects: There is a notable increase in construction activity related to renewable energy projects, with governments prioritizing investments in solar, wind, and other sustainable energy sources. This trend is expected to continue as countries work towards meeting their climate targets.

Infrastructure Construction: The Backbone of Development



Major Infrastructure Investments: Infrastructure construction is a key focus area for governments across the Asia Pacific region. Significant projects are underway, including transportation networks, urban development initiatives, and public utilities. For example, Indonesia's plan to relocate its capital city involves a projected investment of USD 32 billion, which is expected to significantly boost the construction market. Long-Term Planning for Urbanization: Continued investment in infrastructure is essential for addressing urbanization challenges and supporting economic development. Governments are focusing on long-term infrastructure planning to enhance connectivity and improve public services, which is critical for sustainable growth.

This title is a bundled offering, comprising 10 country reports. Each country report covers the following modules:



Market Dynamics by Value, Volume, and No. Of Units: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry.

Residential Construction Outlook: Provides market analysis by type of construction, development stage, price point, and key cities. KPIs include value, volume and number of units.

Commercial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across office buildings, retail buildings, hospitality buildings, restaurant buildings, and sports facilities.

Institutional Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plant buildings, metal & material processing buildings, and chemical & pharmaceutical buildings.

Industrial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plants and educational buildings.

Infrastructure Construction Outlook: This report provides growth dynamics and market analysis for three key sections: marine and inland, utility system and transport infrastructure construction. City Level Analysis: Provides an outlook of each country's top 10 cities by construction value.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900