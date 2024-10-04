Mommune Match: A New Online Community For Single Moms Looking To Raise Their Kids Together

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

It Takes a Village

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mommune Match, a unique new designed to connect mothers seeking support in a close-knit community, officially launches on October 1st. The site, MommuneMatch , brings together mothers from diverse backgrounds, empowering them to share living space, domestic responsibilities, childcare, and the joys and challenges of motherhood.

Created by Jamie Forbes, a divorced mother of three, Mommune Match was born from the need for a supportive village.“I experienced how isolating and overwhelming motherhood can be, especially for single moms, and I knew there had to be a better way. Mommune Match is about forming that village so no mother has to feel alone in her journey,” says Jamie.

The platform offers a variety of resources for moms looking to connect:

. Networking Tools: Find moms with similar values, parenting styles, and goals for communal living through Mommune Match's comprehensive search features.

. Secure Messaging: Mothers can communicate directly and privately to form relationships before meeting in person.

. Members-Only Content: From compatibility worksheets to stories of successful Mommunes, the resource library helps mothers make informed decisions.

. Community Forums: Mothers can join discussions, share experiences, and support one another through this challenging journey.

. Monthly Women's Circles: Virtual meetings help foster personal connections, emotional support, and sisterhood.

Affiliate Program

In addition to providing community support, Mommune Match has launched an Affiliate Program, which allows moms to join Jamie's mission while earning money from home. By becoming an affiliate, moms can share Mommune Match with their networks and earn a commission for each membership referral. This initiative aims to support moms in generating income without sacrificing time with their children.

The community is tailored to single moms but even partnered women can benefit from finding their village.“All moms, whether married or not, need support,” says Jamie.

There's a 7-day free trial to explore the network and resources. The first 500 to join will receive a“Founding Member” badge to show future members that they were amongst the trail blazers that built the community from the ground up.

Jamie adds,“In a society built on the nuclear family structure where traditional support systems like extended families are less common, Mommune Match brings back the village concept, allowing moms to thrive by working together.”

For more information or to join the community, visit MommuneMatch.

About Mommune Match

Mommune Match is an online platform that connects mothers looking to raise their children together, whether it's in the same household, in the same neighborhood, or with the solidarity of an online community of support. Although tailored to single moms looking to share living space and domestic responsibilities, all women seeking a close-knit support system can benefit greatly from the community. Founded in 2024 by Jamie Forbes, a single mom, Mommune Match strives to make motherhood less isolating and more connected.

