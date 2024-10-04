Gino's East Of Chicago In Los Angeles Unveils New Pizza- The Crackerjack

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gino's East of Chicago in Los Angeles showcases a pizza especially for National Pizza Month. The "Crackerjack" is a deep dish, or tavern style thin crust pizza, loaded with a blend of hot pepper jack and creamy mozzarella cheese, topped with spicy pepperoni, a sprinkling of candied (aka "crack") bacon, and a mist of Calabrian chili oil.

The pizza was developed by Gino's East co-owner Tod Himmel. "I love making pizzas that combine unique and unexpected flavors. In this case I wanted to pair a little bit of heat and a little bit of sweet. Just as the spicy from the pepper jack, pepperoni and chili hit your taste buds, the sweet crunch of the 'crack' bacon brings you back."

The "Crackerjack" is available throughout October. Gino's East celebrates National Pizza Month yearly with a special pizza as well as a month-long series of great specials. The complete calendar of events can be found here: ginoseast/los-angeles.

Gino's East in Los Angeles won "Best Pizza in the Southland" from Los Angeles Times readers two years in a row. Gino's East is legendary for its signature golden crust and award-winning sauce and has been a favorite in Chicago since it opened in 1966.

Gino's East opened in Los Angeles in December 2019 and become a gathering spot for fans of Chicago food, pizza aficionados and neighborhood regulars. Featuring 12 screens showing sports, especially Chicago and Los Angeles teams. It also has a full menu of favorites, including Italian Beef, 12 beers on tap and many more in cans.

Gino's East-LA has been showcased on KTLA5, Los Angeles Magazine, the New York Times, EaterLA, CNBC as well as the Los Angeles Times.

Gino's East-LA is located at 12924 Riverside Drive in Sherman Oaks, CA. Open Sunday-Thursday 11:30am-9pm; Friday and Saturday 11:30am-10pm. Open early for Chicago Bears games.