The Bone and Osteoporosis Foundation announced that it has been awarded a major three-year grant by the Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC) to launch a national campaign to educate and raise awareness about osteoporosis. BHOF is one of six organizations chosen by CDC through a nationwide competitive application process to advance education and awareness of chronic diseases for which "there is a clear disparity in public and professional awareness and do not have dedicated CDC funding." The grant funding will begin on September 30, 2024.



Approximately 10 million Americans have osteoporosis and 44 million have low bone mass, placing them at increased risk for fracture. Studies suggest approximately one in two women and up to one in three men aged 50+ will break a bone due to osteoporosis in their lifetime. In women 55 years of age and older, osteoporotic fractures account for more hospitalizations and hospital costs than myocardial infarction, stroke, and breast cancer. The annual cost for osteoporotic fractures in the US was $57 billion in 2018 and without reforms is expected to grow to over $95 billion in 2040, as the population ages. Yet a 2017 Harris Poll survey found 82% of 1,000 postmenopausal women did not make the link between bone fractures and osteoporosis.

"The need for greater public and health professional education and awareness about osteoporosis is clear," stated BHOF CEO Claire Gill. "BHOF is honored to be chosen by CDC to lead this important effort and we look forward to working with our partners to ultimately reduce the huge personal and financial toll osteoporosis takes on our nation."



The project's goals are to improve understanding of osteoporosis, increase public, health professional and public health professional awareness about osteoporosis and best practices in bone health, and to build the infrastructure for improvements in bone health through partnerships with healthcare providers, professional organizations, and public health entities. BHOF will partner with a range of leading national organizations to maximize the reach and impact of their efforts. These include: National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), Black Women's Health Imperative, Medscape, National Council on Aging, National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health, Arthritis Foundation, and Global Healthy Living Foundation.



BHOF Board Chair Kathleen Shoemaker, PharmD said, "This grant is an important step forward in improving bone health throughout the lifespan and BHOF is pleased to lead this new national effort. We know that greater awareness will improve bone health and post-fracture care for those with osteoporosis."

The BONEUP project is supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $375,000.00

with 100 percent funded by CDC/HHS during year one. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CDC/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

