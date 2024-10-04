SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at Fortinet

"Fortinet has once again been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, which we believe highlights our commitment to empowering customers with cutting-edge solutions. Fortinet is the only vendor recognized across five separate Magic Quadrant reports: SD-WAN, SSE, Single-Vendor SASE, Network Firewalls, and Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN. And we will continue innovating across the Fortinet Security Fabric to meet the unique needs of the hundreds of thousands of customers that trust Fortinet around the world.”

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN , marking the fifth consecutive year it has been recognized. Fortinet is also the only Leader positioned highest in Ability to Execute for the fourth year running in the Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN transforms wide area networks (WANs) by enabling resilient architecture and flexible security deployments on-premises and in the cloud with digital experience monitoring powered by advanced machine learning. Fortinet believes its consecutive recognition as a Leader underscores the strength of its SD-WAN offering, which includes:



A robust and converged feature set: Backed by the unified FortiOS operating system and proprietary ASIC technology, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN includes next-generation firewall capabilities, universal zero-trust network access application gateway functionality, and advanced routing. This feature consolidation simplifies network architecture and enables operational efficiencies across all WAN and cloud edges.

Easy on-ramp to single-vendor SASE: Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is tightly integrated with FortiSASE, enabling organizations to secure their hybrid workforces and seamlessly transition to Fortinet Unified SASE .

Powerful GenAI integration: A new integration with FortiAI , the Fortinet Generative AI assistant, helps orchestrate and manage SD-WAN deployments while enhancing Day 0 through Day 2 operations.

Enhanced network performance : Recent Fortinet Secure SD-WAN updates offer improved network performance for on-demand full mesh networks and self-healing features that identify and solve issues when building autonomous SD-WAN networks. Support for SD-Branch : Fortinet Secure SD-WAN integrates with Fortinet FortiAP access points, FortiSwitch secure Ethernet switches, FortiExtender 4G/5G wireless WAN, and FortiNAC network access control to deliver the most secure and manageable remote branch in the industry.



Fortinet has also been recognized in the 2024 Gartner Peer InsightsTM Customers' Choice for SD-WAN for four consecutive years. Fortinet has also received a“AAA” rating, the highest possible, from the MEF Forum .

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute , one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including CERTs, government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet's commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs , Fortinet's elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at , the Fortinet Blog , and FortiGuard Labs .

