MUDA Case: If Remarks Continue, All Party Leaders Will Be Stoned By People, Says Cong Leader Suresh

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 4 (IANS) D.K. Suresh, a senior Karnataka leader and the brother of Deputy Chief D.K. Shivakumar, warned on Friday that if the leaders associated with all parties continue making statements and counter statements in the state, the people will pelt stones at them on the streets.

Addressing a press commenting on the developments in the state following the investigation into the MUDA case, Suresh said, "All parties are responsible for this situation. It is not the contribution of one party. All are competing to be in the news. People are tired of political leaders. One fine day the politicians will have to face the situation of being hit with stones by people on the streets."

"We are expecting the development of farmers, state and youths. The arguments and counter arguments are disliked by the people of the state. If you are not waking up now and thinking of the development, you will face the situation of being pelted with stones by the people at public places," the Congress leader warned.

"I am addressing this to leaders from BJP, JD (S) and Congress. There will be a situation where people might confront them. I am giving this warning with caution. You leave the issues here. There are courts. The statements and counter statements should end as the court has given its order and investigation will be carried out," Suresh said.

He also added,“The recent developments in the state are not good in the interest of the state. The people have been given an opportunity to rule by the Congress. The country has given the NDA alliance another chance. They are given a chance to carry out development of the state and the country."

"I am making this statement with pain that on the auspicious time of offering special worship to goddess Chamundeshwari, the leaders of the state are indulging in making statements which are denting the image of the state," he said.

"There are many issues. It is the responsibility of the state and Central leaders to address the issues. However, instead of doing this, they are indulged in other activities. They have to introspect. The elections will be held after a long time. Lok Sabha polls will come after four-and-a-half years. There are three-and-a- half years left for the Assembly election in Karnataka," he added.

"All of us need to be obligated to the orders of the court after the investigation. How far it is appropriate to drag the issue everyday for political rivalry," Suresh said.

Commenting on JD(S) MLA G. T. Deve Gowda's statements supporting CM Siddaramaiah, he added that the political blamegame should stop as the elections will be held much later.

MLA Gowda has said that there are beneficiaries from all parties, Suresh said.

He (MLA Gowda) has attempted to bring out reality before the people, he added.