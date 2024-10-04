Kasm Technologies Announces Kasm Workspaces V1.16 With K8s, RDP GW & Managed Egress

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kasm Workspaces v1.16 adds Kubernetes support, Managed Egress, RDP Gateway, and performance/security enhancements to the remote workplace streaming platform.

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies , a leader in streaming remote work cloud workspaces, today announced the release of Kasm Workspaces v1.16, providing major enhancements to its portfolio of digital workspaces.

An on-demand demonstration of a desktop streamed directly to your browser: #/cast/kasmos

"Kasm believes that web-native, devops-enabled and cloud-ready platforms will power the next generation of services,"

said Justin Travis, Co-Founder of Kasm Technologies. "We are investing heavily in the technology that will provide more security, flexibility and scalability for our customers."

Key Highlights:



Kubernetes Tech Preview

- Helm Chart and KubVirt and Harvester Autoscaling

Egress Providers

- Dynamic OpenVPN & Wireguard sidecars w/ exit nodes

RDP Gateway

- Windows Workspaces via RDP over HTTPS (Port 443)

Supports local devices

- Smart card, USB, and webcam passthrough

Per-Workspace PWAs

- Install remote apps with direct launch of workspaces

Enhanced Windows Service and Windows RemoteApp

- Multiuser instances Storage Mapping Enhancements - Crypt driver and variable substitution

Image Enhancements:



Images

- KasmOS, Ubuntu Noble, Forensic OSINT

OS Support

- Ubuntu Noble 24.04, RHEL 9 Infrastructure & Security Enhancements

+ PostgreSQL 14.x

VDI Powered by Kubernetes: The Future of Enterprise Desktop Delivery

The Kasm Workspaces VDI platform harnesses the power of Kubernetes , leveraging Harvester as a hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solution to combine computing, storage, and networking into a unified, containerized environment. This next-generation platform offers significant advantages over traditional VM-based VDI systems. For more information on the first and only Enterprise VDI platform for K8s check out our technical deep-dive .

For a detailed look at the features/enhancements visit the v1.16 release notes:





ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a cutting-edge container streaming technology developed by Kasm Technologies, enabling users to securely access desktops, applications, and web services from any device through a web browser. Designed with enterprise scalability in mind, Kasm Workspaces delivers a highly secure and flexible solution that supports thousands of simultaneous users while maintaining strong security and performance.

By isolating the execution of applications and desktops in Docker containers, Kasm Workspaces prevents data leaks, ensuring that sensitive enterprise information remains protected. Its architecture is optimized to scale across large, distributed teams, making it an ideal choice for organizations requiring secure remote work, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and application streaming.

Kasm Workspaces' adaptability supports a broad range of use cases-including remote work, secure browsing, collaboration, and education-allowing enterprises to deploy secure, compliant environments that users can access from anywhere, on any device. Leveraging modern web technologies, Kasm streams the graphical user interface of containerized applications directly to the user's browser, providing a seamless and responsive experience even at enterprise scale.

SOURCE Kasm Technologies

