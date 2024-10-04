Fraudulent Check Charges Dismissed Against Pastor Eric Readon, Clearing His Name In Miami Gardens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Pastor Eric ReadonMIAMI GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pastor Eric Readon of New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church is relieved to announce that all fraudulent check charges filed against him have been officially dismissed.The dismissal, based on evidence proving the allegations were fabricated by a roofer attempting to take advantage of Pastor Readon's trusted position in the community, brings much-needed closure to a case that has significantly impacted his reputation.In a recent court decision, it was revealed that the accusations against Pastor Readon were baseless and that the individual making the claims had fabricated the story in an attempt to manipulate the legal system for personal gain. The roofer, who initially claimed that Pastor Readon issued fraudulent checks for roofing services, was found to have lied about the entire transaction.The dismissal of these charges is a significant step toward restoring Pastor Readon's good name and reaffirming his commitment to his congregation and community. Throughout his tenure as pastor of New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Readon has been dedicated to serving the Miami Gardens community with honesty, integrity, and compassion. These false accusations were a painful chapter in his life, but with this legal victory, he is focused on moving forward and continuing his work.Statement from Pastor Eric Readon:"I am grateful that the truth has finally come to light and that these fraudulent charges have been dismissed. It is disheartening that someone would try to take advantage of my role as a pastor, but I am confident that justice has prevailed. I remain committed to serving my congregation and the community of Miami Gardens with integrity and compassion. I thank everyone who stood by me during this difficult time."A Community-Centered Pastor:Pastor Readon has been a pillar of the Miami Gardens community for years, leading numerous initiatives to help the less fortunate, mentor at-risk youth, and provide spiritual guidance to all those in need. Despite the damage these false allegations caused to his reputation, Pastor Readon has remained steadfast in his mission to uplift and support the community.About the Case Dismissal:The fraudulent check charges stemmed from accusations made by a roofer who falsely claimed that Pastor Readon wrote bad checks for work that was never completed. After a thorough investigation, it became clear that the roofer had fabricated the story to exploit Pastor Readon's position. The court's decision to dismiss the charges is based on evidence showing that the roofer's claims were entirely unsubstantiated.This case highlights the vulnerability of public figures like Pastor Readon to false accusations, but also underscores the importance of due process and the justice system's ability to uncover the truth.Moving Forward:With the case behind him, Pastor Readon is eager to return his full attention to his ministry and the various outreach programs he has developed through New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church. His focus remains on serving the Miami Gardens community, with upcoming initiatives including a youth mentorship program and a new livestream platform to expand the church's reach.About New Beginning Missionary Baptist ChurchNew Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, led by Pastor Eric Readon, has served the Miami Gardens community for over two decades. The church is committed to providing spiritual guidance, community outreach, and support programs that address the needs of the local population. Pastor Readon's leadership has been instrumental in creating initiatives that promote personal growth, faith, and community engagement, making the church a cornerstone of hope and positivity in Miami Gardens.For more information or to schedule an interview with Pastor Eric Readon, please contact:New Beginning Missionary Baptist ChurchAddress: 2125 NW 155th St, Miami Gardens, FL 33054Phone: (305) 681-8905Email: ...Information Regarding Case:Case #: F22-003276State Case #: 13-2022-CF-003276-0001-XXCourt of Record: 11th Judicial Circuit in and for Miami-Dade County, FloridaDischarge Certificate: PSE50962337

