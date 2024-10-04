MICHAEL PAPALEO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF PROCUREMENT OFFICER RETIRES OCTOBER 4

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KEENE, N.H., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC, (C&S) a leader in solutions and wholesale grocery in the United States, is announcing the retirement of veteran Michael Papaleo as Executive Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer. He will continue to provide C&S with his valued expertise as a Strategic Advisor through the coming year.

Michael has significant industry expertise, joining C&S in 1997 and holding several leadership positions. He has been responsible for providing quality service to C&S's retail customers, inventory management, trade relations, margin performance, merchandising and marketing and the ISQL operation. Michael has been a critical strategic leader for more than 27 years ― ensuring C&S's legacy continues to thrive. Prior to C&S, Michael was with Twin County Grocers for more than 14 years in merchandising and procurement. He earned a bachelor's degree in business and economics from Rutgers University.

"What distinguishes C&S as an industry leader is our people. We have always had hardworking people that lead with a customer-first focus. No one embodies that dedication more than Michael Papaleo," said Eric Winn, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers. "Michael has helped lead C&S through many market changes and has been a very respected leader both within the Company, as well as in the overall grocery industry. We have been truly fortunate for his leadership and wish him the very best in his retirement."

Mark McGowan, Executive Vice President, Retail and Chief Merchandising Officer, will lead C&S's Merchandising organization. Andrew Connell, Senior Vice President, Procurement, will now lead all procurement, demand planning and inbound planning.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC:

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 100,000 different products. C&S also proudly operates and supports corporate grocery stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style model throughout the Midwest, South and Northeast. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit .

SOURCE C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED