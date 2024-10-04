Date
10/4/2024 10:15:52 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 4 OCTOBER 2024
NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
Further to the announcement made on 20 August 2024 and in accordance with UKLR 6.4.9 R, Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that Ranjan Ramparia, non-executive director and audit Chair of the Company, has not been appointed as a non-executive director of Keystone Positive Change investment Trust plc (“Keystone”) with effect from 1 October 2024. This is as a result of Keystone's announcement on 30 September 2024 to propose a scheme of reconstruction to its shareholders.
There are no additional disclosures required to be made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.9 R of the UK Listing Rules.
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website:
Website:
