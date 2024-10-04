Caelum Diagnostic Solutions: Accelerating Cancer Care By Providing Immediate Diagnostic Biopsy Results

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Caelum Diagnostic Solutions, Inc. has produced the RPIDx, a desktop-sized device that returns tissue biopsy results in 5 minutes.

- Dr. Rachel B. WellnerMARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Accelerating cancer care by providing immediate diagnostic biopsy resultsAlong with the rate of cancer on the rise, the diagnostic biopsy rate is over 100 million per year. Just as the number of cancer cases is expected to grow, the rate of diagnostic biopsies will also increase incrementally, with the number of biopsies to reach 150 million in 20 years.With the advent of liquid biopsies, patients can now determine if they are at risk for particular cancers by testing a drop of blood or sputum. These noninvasive biopsies can determine genetic and genomic information regarding a patient's cancer. However, a positive liquid biopsy does not obviate a full workup, which generally includes imaging or scoping followed by an actual tissue biopsy that will confirm the presence, stage, and type of cancer along with its anatomic location in order to perform curative or palliative surgery and/or neoadjuvant chemotherapy when warranted. Liquid biopsies will likely dramatically increase the number of tissue biopsies performed annually.Cancer is a time-sensitive problem and time... matters. With every day the diagnosis and treatment of cancer are delayed, the more patients, clinicians, hospitals, and medical centers suffer.Tissue biopsies, followed by histopathology analysis, are presently the standard of care for the definitive diagnosis of cancer. However, standard pathology is labor intensive and can take up to 10 days or longer for results to be returned. The wait is agonizing for patients. It is a time of powerlessness for both the patient and the doctor. Imagine, a potential cancer inside of a patient that she can do nothing about waiting as she imagines the worst-case scenario. During this period, the patient will often say that he/she cannot think, sleep, eat, drink, or attend to his daily activities, ridden with fear. Underserved patients may have no way of even accessing transportation to learn their biopsy results, never learning if they have cancer or not, losing the battle to cancer by default. This is simply not fair, and the system you're about to read about will democratize the process to allow all patients to know whether or not they have cancer!Caelum Diagnostic Solutions, led by Dr. Rachel Wellner, breast surgical oncologist and CEO/Chief Medical Officer, just announced that based on its prototype device, the RPIDxTM (Rapid Pathology Intra-procedural Diagnosis), the company has proven that it has the capacity to deliver diagnostic Biopsy Results in Five MinutesTM, while the patient is still on the procedure table.The RPIDxTM takes a real-time, functional molecular image of the specimen from the patient. Using our fully automated proprietary hardware, software and AI-integrated system, the device obviates the need for human interpretation, making it the first-in-kind quantitative and functional system for intraprocedural cancer diagnostics. The quantitative and functional pieces are not trivial; these results are objective and quantifiable! In addition, the entire solution fits in a small desktop form factor that can lie atop most desktop spaces.RPIDxTM detects metabolic differences between cancer and normal cells, yielding concrete quantifiable, scientific results. The system has a compact footprint designed to fit into any procedure space with no special technical skills required. Finally, analyses are conducted ex-vivo (once the tissue has already been removed from the patient) with no possibly dangerous intravenous contrast agents injected into the patient.Additionally, pathology results that are performed manually, can introduce the possibility for human error. The doctor performing a biopsy often does not know for days if the suspicious tissue was correctly sampled. If not, a patient may be subjugated to one or more repeat biopsy procedures. Because this is a well-known phenomenon in medicine called discordant pathology, the physician performing the biopsies will err toward“oversampling,” or retrieving more tissue samples than necessary, which can result in serious complications such as a collapsed lung or serious infections and hematomas and other complications. Furthermore, the interval between the biopsy procedure and the diagnosis is associated with delayed patient treatment and an increased cost of care, all of which lower quality outcomes. This creates a compelling problem for hospitals and medical centers as well as third-party payers, who must absorb the cost of complications. Leveraging this proprietary cancer detection methodology, we are preparing to launch our comprehensive analysis of the type, sensitivity, specificity, and unique biology of patient tumors, allowing their team of physicians and specialists to streamline treatments rapidly, significantly improving the outcomes of the patients who do have cancer.Caelum Diagnostic Solutions boasts a comprehensive team of subject matter experts, including an academic laboratory:"Our team of oncologists, pathologists, surgeons, manufacturers, engineers, business leaders, life science executives, patient advocates, and various other specialists is committed to delivering rapid and precise biopsy results, achieving close to or even above 99% accuracy (current tissue biopsy accuracy is approximately 97%) in a fraction of the time compared to traditional methods," says Dr Rachel Wellner, Founder, CEO, and Chief Medical Officer of Caelum Diagnostic Solutions.Healthcare demands faster, real-time cancer diagnostics and the Company's target market will encompass hospitals, cancer centers, community hospitals, free-standing radiology clinics, medical and surgical offices performing biopsies, and dermatologists.

