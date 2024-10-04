عربي


Moi: Female Citizen Mentioned By The Minister Finalized Biometric Fingerprinting At Airport


10/4/2024 10:02:33 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior declared on Friday that a female citizen mentioned in the statement by the minster had finalized biometric fingerprinting at the airport and entered the country.
The ministry made the declaration in a statement that followed a previous one regarding the statement by the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah regarding the biometric fingerprinting issue. (pickup previous)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

