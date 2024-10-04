First Financial Bancorp To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Thursday, October 24, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CINCINNATI, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC )

announced

today

that it expects

to

release

third

quarter 2024

financial results

after the

market close on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

A

teleconference

and

webcast

to

discuss these results

will be held

on Friday, October

25,

2024,

at 8:30 a.m.

Eastern

time. Teleconference

and

Webcast Information

Date:





Friday, October 25, 2024 Time:





8:30

a.m.

Eastern

time Teleconference Dial-In:

1-888-550-5723 (Toll Free)

(Access Code:

5048068)

Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Teleconference Replay:

1-800-770-2030 (Toll Free)

(Access Code:

5048068)





The teleconference replay will be available one hour after the live call has ended until November 8th, 2024. Webcast:





To access the webcast, please visit



Archived Webcast:



The webcast will be available one hour after the live call ends and will be archived at the Company's website for 12 months.

About First Financial

Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $18.2 billion in assets, $11.5 billion in loans, $13.7 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.6 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024. The Company operated 131 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2024, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations,

is available at



