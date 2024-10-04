Canon Inc. Releases FPA-3030I6 Semiconductor Lithography System For Small Wafers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newly developed lens and a variety of options to meet the growing demand for power devices

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced the release of the FPA-3030i6 i-line1 stepper, a new lithography system for processing wafers with a diameter of 8 inches (200 mm) or smaller.

The FPA-3030i6 system employs a newly developed projection lens that works to help reduce lens aberration for high exposure dose processes2 and improve productivity by shortening exposure time.

Optional products including a wafer handling system for special substrates are available for order to meet users' manufacturing needs for various emerging semiconductor devices including high-power and high-efficiency devices.

The FPA-3030i6 semiconductor lithography system is designed to support a wide range of device fabrication thanks to a variety of available process options for silicon, as well as sapphire and compound semiconductor materials.

Canon will offer wafer feeding options enabling handling of substrates from 2 inches (50 mm) to 8 inches (200 mm) in diameter, as well as thick, thin and warped substrate handling.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Semiconductor lithography equipment using i-line (Mercury lamp, wavelength 365 nm) light source

1 nm (nanometer) =1/1 billion meter.

2 Under Canon's standard exposure conditions

Specifications and availability subject to change without notice.

