SS&C To Release Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

News Release: To be released on October 24, 2024.



Earnings Call: Dial 888-210-4650 (US and Canada) or 646-960-0327 (International) and request the "SS&C Technologies Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call"; conference ID #4673675.

Webcast: A live webcast of its earnings conference call will be available at the Investor Relations

section of SS&C's website,

href="" rel="nofollow" ssctec . A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC ) is available at .

