OPTOMI PROFESSIONAL SERVICES APPOINTS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optomi Professional Services (OPS) is pleased to announce the addition of Blake Guyton as the company's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Guyton will provide strategic and tactical leadership across key revenue-focused initiatives as OPS continues to unify and elevate their service offerings.

Guyton joins OPS after more than ten years

of service with

Robert Half/Protiviti where he most recently served as Managing Vice President, responsible for driving revenue growth, implementing sales strategies, and leading high-performance teams. His leadership was instrumental in shaping and expanding the overall managed technology solutions division, helping drive its growth to account for over 20% of the organization's total revenue.

"As we continue to expand, having Blake Guyton lead our strategy surrounding professional services and key practice areas ensures we are positioned to capitalize on emerging market opportunities and accelerate our growth trajectory," said Optomi Professional Services CEO, Chuck Ruggiero. "Blake's unique perspective and vast experience in the space will empower us to create more value for our partners and stakeholders while fueling long-term growth and success."

With over twenty years of experience in the professional services sector, Guyton brings a deep understanding of the industry and a proven track record of achieving revenue objectives in fast-paced environments. He will work closely with the executive team to align the company's sales and marketing efforts with its long-term business goals.

"Coming from a small town in West Texas, the Provalus mission of delivering solutions from rural America immediately resonated with me," said Guyton. "When you combine that with Optomi's impressive culture and proven track record in the staffing industry, it's clear that the growth potential for OPS is tremendous. The leadership team's vision paired with their commitment to innovation and excellence make this an incredible opportunity."

ABOUT OPTOMI PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Optomi Professional Services (OPS) is a 100% U.S.-based firm dedicated to providing skillset-focused support through three service channels: talent, professional, and managed services. Collectively, our partners are provided with a comprehensive suite of services to fuel their technology initiatives through our two brands, Optomi and Provalus. Founded with a mission of giving back, we strive to make a positive impact on our consultants, clients, and communities.

